State elections in Jammu and Kashmir to be announced after Amarnath Yatra, says Election Commission

The Election Commission will make the formal announcement about state polls in Jammu and Kashmir after the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra, the poll panel announced on Tuesday.

The pilgrimage, which starts this year on 1 July, will end on 15 August. Nearly 1.1 lakh people have already registered for the pilgrimage that involves trekking to the cave shrine in south Himalayas.

The commission, the panel said in an order, had unanimously decided that “holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year”.

“The Commission will keep on regularly and on real time basis monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir,” the panel order said.

Home Ministry officials in Delhi had earlier indicated that the state elections in Jammu and Kashmir were likely to be held along with assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018 when People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was forced to quit as chief minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew support from the coalition government she led.

The ongoing President’s rule was imposed in the state in December 2018 after six months of governor’s rule. It will end on July 2 and will have to be reimposed until the assembly elections are held.

