State wants to ensure jobs for most Kannadigas: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

The Karnataka government wants to ensure that most Kannadigas are given an opportunity in the private sector through the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill 2024, minister for information technology and biotechnology Priyank Kharge told Arun Dev, even as the legislation was put on hold amid a raging row on Wednesday. Edited excerpts: Karnataka govt aims at ensure jobs for locals, says IT minister Priyank Kharge. (ANI)

Companies seek to attract the best talent. Isn’t such a law discouraging the industry?

No. See, I wouldn’t say it’s discouraging. Karnataka is known for its human resources, and we cater to the global workforce as well. That being said, no law or scheme has ever been rolled out without industry consultation. This scheme will undergo the same scrutiny. The intention of the government is to ensure that more of our people (Kannadigas) are given an opportunity. Whatever it is, there’s no need to panic. Karnataka has always been progressive and will remain progressive.

But no consultation on the bill was held with the stakeholders before the cabinet gave its approval.

The labour department has come up with a draft and the rules have not yet been framed. So, we only have a draft as of now and the process of consulting the industry and other departments like mine (ITBT) is still pending. We will get back with recommendations when the consultations are held. If the recommendations from the industry indicate that there is serious damage to investment and job creation, we will see how to amend it. Not an issue at all.

Leaders of the IT industry have been particularly vocal against the legislation.

They have expressed their thoughts through social media and the media. But these are the very same industry leaders who sat with us across the table and helped us draft policies. Today, if Karnataka is a powerhouse, we also owe it to these industry leaders for advising us. So, we will seek their counsel and we will act accordingly.

The chief minister has deleted his post on X (to make recruitment of 100% Kannadigas mandatory for ‘C’ and ‘D’ grade posts) and your cabinet colleague MB Patil is saying more consultation is needed… Is the government having second thoughts?

As I said, this is just a proposal or a bill by the labour department. Before framing the rules, they will consult us and we will have our inputs presented strongly.

A similar law by the Haryana government was struck down by the high court on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

Yes, I know it was struck down. We do not want anybody to go to court, nor do we want to ensure investments stop coming in. We have already had a winter of sorts when it comes to FDI across the country. So, we will ensure due consultation is done.