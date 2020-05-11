States cannot exploit labourers: Rahul

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:54 IST

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday opposed amendments to labour laws put in place by some state governments, including in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, saying the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 cannot be made an excuse to exploit workers and suppress their voices.

“Many states are amending labour laws. We are together fighting against corona, but this cannot be an excuse to crush human rights, allow unsafe workplaces, exploit workers and suppress their voice. There cannot be any compromise on these basic principles,” Gandhi wrote in a Twitter post.

Eight political parties had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind protesting against the changes to labour laws, including extending the daily working hours from eight to 12 in six states. After the face-off between the government and the opposition over the return of migrant workers to their homes, the new labour laws have emerged as another contentious issue.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, two states with substantial workforces, have frozen major labour laws, except basic ones, in the hope that businesses will recoup from the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic and create more jobs on a net basis.The changes give industries more flexibility in hiring and firing employees, determining their wages, and reducing their liabilities in terms of providing employee benefits.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said it was a shame that BJP-ruled states were amending labour laws under the cover of a pandemic to lure foreign investors. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deny permission to states amending labour laws in an attempt to “strip workers of their basic rights”.

“This is yet another shocking but unsurprising blow to workers and labourers by BJP governments. If the Prime Minister has a little concern for workers and labourers, then he should himself tell these states to not go ahead with amending labour laws and not allow them in doing so. We would expect the prime minister to intervene today itself,” Gohil told reporters through video conferencing.

He said it was “shocking and heart-breaking” that when the entire nation is dealing with an unprecedented pandemic, which has disproportionately ravaged the lives of the poor, the BJP governments had used the outbreak as opportunity to deprive them of their rights.

“This is shameful and once again highlights the true nature and priorities of this ‘Suit-Boot ki Sarkar’,” the Congress leader said.

Gohil said as the labour laws were in the Concurrent List so they cannot be suspended without the explicit approval of the central government.

“We, therefore, ask the Prime Minister to deny any permission that strip workers of their basic rights and have the potential of diminishing their livelihood. We also ask that trade unions be consulted before such an adverse step is taken,” he said.

Gohil alleged that labourers and migrants were already getting inhuman treatment in the wake of the post-Covid lockdown.

“We have all seen the visuals of lakhs of our brothers and sisters attempting to make the arduous journey home without any state support, any food or medicines, left to fend for themselves by an uncaring and apathetic government,” he said.

To be sure, 90% of India’s workforce, which is employed in the informal sector, won’t be affected by these changes, which apply to those who are in the organised workforce and registered companies.

Former union minister Jairam Ramesh also said it would be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environment laws in the name of economic revival and stimulus.

“In the name of economic revival and stimulus, it will be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environmental laws and regulations as the Modi govt is planning. The first steps have already been taken. This is a quack remedy like demonetisation,” he tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Gopal Agarwal said labour law reforms is a long standing demand of unions and industries both. “As it is in concurrent list, Centre had earlier consolidated 40 existing laws into 4 codes to streamline compliance and help formalisation of labour force. Now some state governments are working for further streamlining the functioning of the industry and help restart the economic cycle. These amendments are for the benefit of the economy as a whole including workers,” he said.

Agarwal said, “The focus of the governments has shifted towards economic revival and they are doing what is needed. Putting a spanner in the effort is completely uncalled for.”