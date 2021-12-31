States which are reopening schools partially from January 1

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:22 IST

Several states have decided to reopen schools from the first day of the new year 2021, as restrictions are being eased with the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases, though concerns over the new UK strain prevail. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim have already reopened classes partially.

Here are the states which are reopening schools from tomorrow.

Kerala

Schools in Kerala, remained closed since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown in March, will reopen partially on January 1. The classes for 10th and 12th standards would begin with limited hours and restricted number of students. Kerala has been the hotbed of Covid-19 infection and the number of daily cases in the state is still the highest.

Karnataka

Schools in Karnataka will also be reopening from January 1 for students of classes 6 to 12. The government has also planned to hold regular classes for PU-I year from January 15 and to start Vidyagama programme for students of classes six to nine in government schools

Assam

All schools and other educational institutions from elementary level to the university level will be reopened on January 1. Assam started reopening schools in a staggered manner since September.

Many other states will reopen schools in January. Schools in Puducherry, Pune, Bihar will partially reopen from January 4.