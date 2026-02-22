Statue of Lutyens, New Delhi's British architect, to be replaced with Rajagopalachari's at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be replaced with that of C Rajagopalachari, the first Indian governor-general of independent India. Sir Edwin Lutyens was a British architect and town planner who, in collaboration with Sir Herbert Baker, designed several monumental buildings in New Delhi, including Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block, and India Gate. (Photo: rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in)

The announcement was made by PM Modi during his monthly radio address, ‘Mann ki Baat.’ He noted that the statues of British administrators remain in Rashtrapati Bhavan even after India's independence, while those of India's great leaders “were not duly honoured” with a place there.

Stressing that the country is moving away from the “symbols of colonialism” and “beginning to embrace symbols of Indian culture”, the PM said that the statue will be replaced with a statue of C Rajagopalachari.

"A statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens also stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, this statue will be replaced by a statue of Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari)," he said.

The prime minister also noted that during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' he had discussed the 'Panch-Pran' from the Red Fort, highlighting the importance of freeing oneself from the mentality of slavery. In this regard, he said that Rashtrapati Bhavan is taking a significant step forward.

Highlighting Rajagopalachari's achievements, PM said that he was among those who “saw power not as a position but as a service,” adding that his self-restraint and independent thinking are an ispiration of Indians.