‘Step-motherly treatment for Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal on Union Budget

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:27 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday turned the Union Budget into an election issue and questioned why Delhites should vote for the BJP after being treated in a step-motherly way.

“Delhi had high expectations from Budget, but step-motherly treatment meted out to it again. Delhi does not figure in BJP’s priorities. Why should people vote for it,” he tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced cuts in personal income tax, extended tax benefits for affordable housing and gave relief to companies on payment of dividend in the Union Budget for 2020-21 in her second Budget amid the worst economic slowdown in 11 years.

Ahead of Sitharaman presenting her second Budget, Kejriwal had tweeted that Delhites had hoped that the BJP-led central government would protect the interests of residents of the national capital. He also said that the Budget would reveal how much the BJP cares for the city.

Delhi will vote on February in the assembly elections. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been campaigning on the government’s record of good governance that had laid thrust on education, public health, public facilities and infrastructure.

The AAP which swept the assembly election in 2015 winning 67 of the 70 seats is hoping to retain power even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to run a high-pitched campaign on nationalism where the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has become a favourite target of their attack.

The results will be declared on February 11.