e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies

Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies

NCP and Shiv Sena leaders have played down Pawar’s remarks Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, saying they have no connection with the stability of the three-party state government.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Congress’s state working president Yashomati Thakur, who is also a minister, made the appeal after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said Rahul Gandhi’s leadership seems to lack “consistency”.
Congress’s state working president Yashomati Thakur, who is also a minister, made the appeal after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said Rahul Gandhi’s leadership seems to lack “consistency”.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
         

The Congress on Saturday appealed to its allies in the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to refrain from commenting on the party’s leadership if they want a “stable” government in the state.

Congress’s state working president Yashomati Thakur, who is also a minister, made the appeal after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said Rahul Gandhi’s leadership seems to lack “consistency”. Pawar comments came in an interview with Marathi daily Lokmat.

In a series of tweets in English and Marathi, Thakur referred to interviews and articles of MVA leaders. “…I must appeal colleagues in MVA if you want stable govt in Maharashtra, then stop commenting leadership of Congress. Everybody should follow the basic rules of the coalition. Our leadership is very strong and stable,” said Thakur. “Formation of MVA is the result of our strong belief in democratic values,” she said.

NCP and Shiv Sena leaders have played down Pawar’s remarks saying they have no connection with the stability of the three-party state government.

NCP spokesman Umesh Patil said Pawar’s statement must be taken positively looking at his age and experience. “Thakur’s comment on the stability of the government is unnecessary. There is good coordination within the MVA. Just recently, we saw celebrations on the first anniversary [of the government]. The alliance registered wins in the [legislative] council elections [on Friday].”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said whatever Pawar might have said about Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with the stability of the MVA government. “I have always stood behind Rahul Gandhi when his leadership was being damaged. Sharad Pawar is a tall leader. The opposition parties in the country consider Pawar their leader. When an experienced leader like him says something, it must be viewed as directions.”

tags
top news
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In