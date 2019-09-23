Stop Karnataka bypolls on 15 seats, disqualified MLAs ask Supreme Court

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:47 IST

Karnataka’s disqualified lawmakers on Monday asked the Supreme Court to suspend suspend the process to hold bypolls on their seats till a decision is taken on their appeal against the Speaker’s decision.

The request to the top court comes days after the Election Commission announced elections for 15 Karnataka vacant assembly seats. The lawmakers, disqualified by former speaker KR Ramesh, are barred from contesting the election till the term of the current assembly under the anti-defection law.

The Congress and Janata Dal Secular lawmakers had resigned their seats in July. KR Ramesh, who was the speaker before the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government lost its majority, however, ruled that they had violated the anti-defection law and disqualified them.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 12:46 IST