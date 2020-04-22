Stranded cruise ship crew to land at Mumbai Port on Thursday

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:12 IST

A total of 146 seafarers and crew on board the US cruise liner Marella Discovery will anchor off the Mumbai Port on Thursday, after spending 37 days on-board.

According to a press note issued by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office, the seafarers and crew members will be subjected to a Covid-19 test and will remain quarantined in a building within the port trust premises till their reports are received.

On Tuesday night, the Home Minister issued an order allowing the sign-in and sign-off of Indian ship crew at different ports. “The order is set to benefit close to 35,000-40,000 seafarers,” the press note stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the crew on Marella Discovery had appealed to the Indian government to announce a policy for the seafarers on an urgent basis. The cruise was to travel to Cochin, New Mengaluru, Goa and Mumbai between April 2 and 6.

However, owing to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the passengers were disembarked at Laem Chabang in Thailand on March 14. After it arrived at Cochin on April 12, it was denied permission to disembark and reached Mumbai on April 14.

Since then, the crew is waiting for permission though they stated that none of the crew members on board had been infected with the disease. After dropping the Indian crew members, the ship will set sail for Norway.