Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Stray dog attacks leave over 15 injured in Karnataka's Bhatkal in 70 hours

PTI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Most of the victims were children and elderly individuals who were bitten while walking through residential areas or marketplaces, officials added.

Over the past 70 hours, more than 15 people have been injured in stray dog attacks across Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district, health officials said on Tuesday. No fatalities have been reported.

The rising number of incidents has triggered concern among residents, who are demanding immediate action from municipal authorities.
The attacks began on July 6 and have steadily increased since. Those injured have been treated at local hospitals, with several receiving anti-rabies vaccinations.

The rising number of incidents has triggered concern among residents, who are demanding immediate action from municipal authorities.

Many allege that earlier complaints about the growing stray dog population were ignored by civic bodies.

Officials from the Bhatkal Municipality said they are monitoring the situation and plan to launch a sterilisation and rescue drive soon.

The Animal Husbandry Department is expected to assist in identifying and removing aggressive dogs.

Public health officials have been instructed to stay vigilant amid concerns over possible rabies transmission.

An official statement from the Bhatkal municipal administration said a review meeting is likely to be held early next week to address public concerns and plan corrective measures.

