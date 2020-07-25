e-paper
Home / India News / Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander

Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander

India and China have lately failed to make a breakthrough in reducing border tensions despite intense negotiations at the military and diplomatic levels, and the disengagement process at some friction points has virtually stopped.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai
HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress drag a Chinese flag and a cutout of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a street protest calling for the boycott of Chinese goods in Dharmsala, India.
Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress drag a Chinese flag and a cutout of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a street protest calling for the boycott of Chinese goods in Dharmsala, India. (AP)
         

Amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi on Saturday said that disengagement between forward deployed Indian and Chinese soldiers from friction areas along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) was a complex and intricate process that required diligent execution.

Joshi told news channels that the army would continue all efforts to restore status quo ante, referring to the situation as it existed in early April, along the LAC.

India and China have lately failed to make a breakthrough in reducing border tensions despite intense negotiations at the military and diplomatic levels, and the disengagement process at some friction points has virtually stopped.

Joshi’s comments came a day after the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs reviewed the situation in the border areas and the disengagement process in the western sector of the LAC.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed that another meeting of corps commanders “may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure expeditiously complete disengagement and de-escalation” along the LAC, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Friday.

Another meeting of the corps commanders is expected to be held next week but no dates have been finalised yet.

Joshi said disengagement was initiated after four rounds of talks between senior Indian and Chinese military commanders, and it was being verified on the ground to “ensure its veracity and correctness.” He said de-escalation of the border conflict would begin after achieving complete disengagement.

The ground situation remains unchanged in the Ladakh sector where both armies have amassed almost 100,000 soldiers in their forward and depth areas.

During a visit to Ladakh on July 17, defence minister Rajnath Singh indicated that the negotiations to resolve military tensions along the LAC were complex. He said progress in negotiations should help resolve the border dispute but added that he “couldn’t guarantee to what extent the situation will be resolved.”

On Wednesday, Singh asked the Indian Air Force to stay prepared for any eventuality,

The disengagement process has barely made progress after the last round of meeting between senior Indian and Chinese commanders on July 14.

