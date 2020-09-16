e-paper
Home / India News / Struck by lightning seven killed in Madhya Pradesh

Struck by lightning seven killed in Madhya Pradesh

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
         

Bhopal/Sagar: Seven people, including three from a family, were killed on Tuesday evening when they were struck by lightning in Damoh district, which is located 264 kilometres (km) east of the state capital Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Bundelkhand region, said police.

Five of the deceased belonged to Chhoti Lamti village under the jurisdiction of the district’s Tejgarh police station. They were identified as Lakhan Yadav (35), his wife Savitri Bai (32), their son Narendra (7), Jalam Adivasi (31) and Prem Bai (50).

Tejgarh police station in-charge Vikas Singh Chauhan said, “The deceased were working in their agriculture fields when lightning struck them. Another son of the Yadav couple, who is 12-year-old, was also struck by the lightning. He is undergoing treatment in the district hospital.”

Similarly, lightning claimed two more lives in Kunwarpur and Sataria villages in the district, an official said.

MP Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the leader of the opposition in the state assembly Kamal Nath have condoled the death of the lightning victims.

