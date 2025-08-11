Student found dead in a college in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore; parents blame management

A first-year intermediate student studying at RNR Intermediate College, located at ISKCON Centre in Nellore city of Andhra Pradesh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday. Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control in the college after the girl's death(AFP/Representational)

The deceased has been identified as Hemashree, a native of Rasapalayam village in Satyavedu mandal, Tirupati district.

The student's parents alleged that the college management was responsible for their daughter's death. Upon hearing the news, a large number of relatives, along with the parents of students, staged a protest in front of the college.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Student Wing leaders and Students' Federation of India (SFI) members also staged protests at the college.

Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. However, until evening, the student unions and the girls' parents continued their protest outside the college. When student union leaders attempted to enter the premises forcibly, police intervened, carried out a lathi-charge, and later took the student union leaders and the deceased girl's mother to the police station.

Speaking to ANI, Ashrith Reddy, YSRCP Student Union District President, Nellore, said, "Today morning, a first-year student in the college of RNR inter college, a student named Hemashree, hanged herself and this management, they have not even one per cent of responsibility to tell the parents? Till 10 o'clock, they haven't passed any kind of message regarding the suicide of that particular student and they carelessly have taken the body from here and placed the body in the premises of Enel Hospital which is nearby, half-kilometre and after placing the body, the management has vanished away from the place and till now, not even one person from the management have come here and addressed the parents or the student unions."

"We, the student unions, representing different parties, have come here. We have been protesting since this afternoon, but nobody has come from the management, and nobody is addressing us or the parents and telling us some kind of responsible information regarding the suicide," he added.

Reddy further added, “Student is undergoing so much pressure from the management regarding the studies and all, but the management still haven't come here and, we YSRCP Union are protesting since this afternoon in the premises of the college and hospital also, and the college management has sent the police to control us.”