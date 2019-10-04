e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Student who ‘heckled’ Babul Supriyo alleges attack by ABVP members

An officer of Burdwan Sadar police station in East Burdwan district said on Thursday: “some arrests have been made” based on Ballav’s complaint.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Debanjan Ballav, a college student who had allegedly heckled Union Minister Babul Supriyo at the Jadavpur university campus last month, has filed a police complaint claiming he was beaten up by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists.
Debanjan Ballav, a college student who had allegedly heckled Union Minister Babul Supriyo at the Jadavpur university campus last month, has filed a police complaint claiming he was beaten up by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists.(PTI Photo)
         

Debanjan Ballav, a college student who had allegedly heckled Union Minister Babul Supriyo at the Jadavpur university campus last month, has filed a police complaint claiming he was beaten up by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists at a bus stand near Burdwan in West Bengal.

An officer of Burdwan Sadar police station in East Burdwan district said on Thursday: “some arrests have been made” based on Ballav’s complaint.

“He has complained that some people beat him up at the bus stand when he was coming home from Kolkata,” the officer told IANS over phone.

Ballav, a student of Sanskrit College in Kolkata, is a resident of Raina, a village 35 km from the Burdwan town.

“Yes, he has named ABVP in the complaint. A case has been started based on the complaint. A few arrests have been made,” he said.

The ABVP has rubbished Ballav’s allegation and called it a cheap effort to get “publicity”.

Ballav was seen purportedly pulling Supriyo’s hair during the Jadavpur University disturbances on September 19.

The next day, Supriyo tweeted Ballav’s photograph and posted: “This is the guy who led the assault in #JadavpurUniversity .. we will find him out and then see what @MamataOfficial does to him in terms of charging him for assault without any provocation whatsoever from our/my side”.

The student’s ailing mother Rupali Ballav had then, told Supriyo in a viral video that she has brought her son up after much hardships and appealed to the minister not to harm him.

“I want to tell Babul da that I have brought him up after much hardship. Please don’t harm him,” she was seen pleading with folded hands in the video.

In reply, Supriyo addressed her as aunty, and told her not to worry.

“Aunty, don’t worry. I won’t harm your son. I want him to learn from his mistake.”

On September 19, the university plunged into unprecedented lawlessness with state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushing in with a large police force after Supriyo was heckled, slapped and detained for hours by pro-left students.

Supriyo had gone to the JU campus to attend a freshers’ welcome and address a seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Around 7 PM, the governor reached the campus, and left with Supriyo in his car.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 05:30 IST

tags
top news
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
From strategic ties to ‘flow of talent’: A look at Jaishankar’s US visit
From strategic ties to ‘flow of talent’: A look at Jaishankar’s US visit
Oct 04, 2019 08:30 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News