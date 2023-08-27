Student-athlete asks PM Modi about his favourite sports. He replies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India's best-ever performance at the World University Games recently held in China. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Prime Minister Modi said India won 26 medals, including 11 gold, at the FISU World University Games, highlighting that it was more than the total number of medals won by India since 1959. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Mann Ki Baat episode.

The prime minister also spoke to some of the medallists during the radio show and asked about their experiences.

During the interaction, one of the student-athletes asked PM Modi, “Which sports do you like the most?”

To this, PM Modi replied, “India should progress well in the world of sports and that's why I am promoting these things quite a lot. But, hockey, football, kabaddi, and kho-kho are connected with our soil. We should never lag behind in these sports.”

“I can see that our people are doing well in archery and shooting and moreover, I see that in our youth, and even in our families, the attitude towards sports has changed.”

“Earlier when a child used to go to play, their families used to stop him. Now a lot has changed and the success that you people are achieving motivates every family. In every sport, wherever our children are participating, they are bringing laurels to the country. Today they are also discussed in schools and colleges.”

Chandrayaan-3 example of women's power

In his broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also talked about India's moon mission and said Chandrayaan-3 is a living example of women's power with several women scientists and engineers directly involved in the mission.

Modi said the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite.

"When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed," he said.

"Many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this entire mission, they have handled many important responsibilities such as project director and project manager," he noted.

"We have soared so high because our dreams are big and so are our efforts," he said.

