Students need to learn: Manipur minister says on exam questions about Nehru, BJP symbol

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 22:57 IST

Manipur’s education minister Th Radheshyam said on Tuesday there was nothing wrong in asking students to draw the election symbol of the BJP or analyse the negative traits of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s approach to nation-building.

Radheshyam made the comments while replying to a question by Congress’ Surjakumar Okram on the eighth day of the ongoing assembly session.

“I’ve discussed it. The questions are under the syllabus (of political science),” Radheshyam he said.

“We need to educate students on politics. We can also ask to frame another such paper next year so that we can learn,” he added.

Students of Class 12 were asked during the state board examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, to draw the election symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

They were also asked to analyse four negative traits of the approach of Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, towards nation-building.

Photos of the question paper with the two questions, carrying four marks each, went viral on social media as the opposition Congress targeted the state government.

Earlier while hitting out at the state education department, opposition MLA Surjakumar said the “questions are confusing.”

While asking how marks could be awarded to students who couldn’t draw the symbol even though they were good pupils, Surjakumar also wanted to know whether they will get grace marks.

Such questions should not be asked, he said.