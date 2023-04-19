Study says Mizoram is India's ‘happiest state’. Know why

Mizoram, a northeastern state of India, has been declared as the country's “happiest state”, according to a study conducted by an institute based in Gurugram. Totally, six different parameters were considered to measure happiness index in the state, including the relationship between students and their teachers, news agency ANI reported citing the study. Totally, six different parameters considered to measure happiness, including the relationship between students and their teachers. (File)

The study reveals that Mizoram, which is the second state that boasts 100% literacy, has a unique social structure that plays a significant role in enhancing the happiness of its young population. The happiness index of Mizoram is evaluated with the parameters of family dynamics, professional concerns, societal matters and philanthropy, religious beliefs, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on happiness, and both physical and mental well-being.

What makes Mizoram a ‘happy state’?

-The report said that the youth in the Mizo community, irrespective of their gender, tend to pursue financial independence from a young age and no task is considered too small. A very low incidence of gender discrimination can been observed within the state.

-While Mizoram has a high prevalence of broken families, the presence of numerous peers in similar situations, working mothers, and early financial independence has resulted in children not being left bereft.

-Khiangte, a private school teacher in the state said, "When both genders are taught to earn their living, and neither is dependent on the other, why should a couple continue to live together in an unhealthy setting?"

-According to students in the state, their teachers are not only educators but also their best friends, and they feel comfortable sharing anything with them without fear or shyness.

-Upbringing plays a crucial role in the happiness of Mizoram's youth, who live in a casteless society. Moreover, parental pressure for academic success is relatively lower in the region.

-The study illustrates how two students, despite facing challenges, excelled academically and maintained a positive mental state to achieve their goals. One of the students, who was abandoned by their father, remains optimistic and aspires to become a chartered accountant. If that doesn't work out, the student plans to appear for civil services exams.

(With ANI inputs)

