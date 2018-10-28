Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 28, 2018
New Delhi
Sub-inspector shot dead by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

The body of sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who was posted with the CID in Srinagar’s Sheergadi, was recovered from Chewa Kalan area of Pulwama district, officials said.

Oct 28, 2018 18:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir was targeted when he was returning home, officials said.

A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police on his way home was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The body of sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who was posted with the CID in Srinagar’s Sheergadi, was recovered from Chewa Kalan area of the district, the officials said.

He was targeted when he was returning home, they said. Police have registered a case and investigating has been taken up, the officials said.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 18:33 IST

