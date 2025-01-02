Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sub-inspector dies of heart attack during morning walk in Jodhpur

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 07:28 PM IST

People present at the spot rushed the sub-inspector to AIIMS Jodhpur, where doctors declared him dead.

The in-charge of the District Special Team here died of a heart attack while he was out for a morning walk on Thursday morning, police said.

The sub-inspector suddenly felt chest pain and collapsed on the track while walking.(Getty Images)
The sub-inspector suddenly felt chest pain and collapsed on the track while walking.(Getty Images)

People present on the spot rushed him to AIIMS Jodhpur, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

ASP (Rural) Bhopal Singh said that Sub-inspector and In-charge of the Jodhpur Rural DST team Karni Dan (39) was walking in the Krishna Nagar Park near his residence on Thursday morning at about 8.30 am.

"He used to go for walks daily. Today, he suddenly felt chest pain and collapsed on the track while walking. People present at the scene took him to AIIMS, but his life could not be saved," said Lakhawat.

Dan hailed from Badnawa in the Balotra district and was selected as an ASI in 2014. He is survived by his wife, a 6-year-old son, and his mother.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On