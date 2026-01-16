Sujoy Paul sworn in as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court

Justice Sujoy Paul was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Friday. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose administered the oath of office to Justice Paul at a ceremony was held in Court Number 1, reported news agency PTI. Within three months of his transfer to the Calcutta HC, he became its acting chief justice on October 8, 2025. (tshc.gov.in/)

On January 14, the central government had sent the notification regarding the appointment of Justice Paul after his name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge, Calcutta High Court, to be the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court,” said the government notification, as per Live Law.

The decision was reportedly finalised during a meeting of the collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on January 9.

Who is Sujoy Paul? Born in Jabalpur in 1964, Paul completed his school education in Pandit LS Jha Model Higher Secondary School; and his graduation, post-graduation and law degrees from Rani Durgavati University, before he was enrolled as an advocate with the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council in 1990, as per his profile on the website of Telangana HC.

He was elevated as judge on May 27, 2011 and a permanent judge on April 14, 2014. Paul was later transferred from his parent high court of Madhya Pradesh high court at Jabalpur to Telangana, where he took oath in March 2024.

After a little more than a year, he was transferred to the Calcutta HC. Within the next three months, he became its acting chief justice on October 8, after the retirement of Justice TS Sivagnanam, reported PTI.