 Sukhu secures govt, Cong wins four seats in Himachal bypolls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sukhu secures govt, Cong wins four seats in Himachal bypolls

ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
Jun 05, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clean sweep of the four Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats notwithstanding, the ruling Congress in the Himalayan state found four reasons to cheer on Tuesday after it managed to win four of the six assembly seats in the hotly contested bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clean sweep of the four Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats notwithstanding, the ruling Congress in the Himalayan state found four reasons to cheer on Tuesday after it managed to win four of the six assembly seats in the hotly contested bypolls.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu saves government. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu saves government. (ANI)

The Congress won Sujanpur, Gagret, Kutlehar and Lahaul and Spiti assembly seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won from Dharamshala and Barsar. The victory of four assembly seats took the Congress’s strength to 38 members in the 68-strong House, and ensured there is no immediate threat to the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, the only Congress-led government in north India.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The effective strength of the assembly came down to 65 on Tuesday after Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathahnia accepted the resignation of three independent legislators.

In the Sujanpur assembly by-election, Ranjit Singh of the Congress defeated party turncoat Rajinder Rana, who was contesting on a BJP ticket, by a margin of 2,440 votes. In the Lahaul and Spiti bypoll, Congress’s Anuradha Rana defeated independent candidate Ram Lal Markanda by 1,960 votes.

In Gagret bypoll, BJP rebel Rakesh Kalia who contested on a Congress ticket defeated Congress rebel Chetanya Sharma by 8,487 votes, while in Kutlehar, Congress’s Vivek Sharma defeated BJP candidate Davinder Bhutto, one of the six Congress rebels who were disqualified for violating the party whip, by 5,356 votes.

For the BJP, Sudhir Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal won the assembly bypoll from Dharamshala and Barsar constituencies, respectively.

The bypolls were necessitated following the rebellion by six Congress legislators, who had voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections. After their disqualification, they joined the BJP, which fielded them in the bypolls.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Sukhu secures govt, Cong wins four seats in Himachal bypolls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement