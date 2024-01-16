Supply chain issues, G20 delayed repair of 2nd CAT III-enabled runway: DIAL

New Delhi: The consortium that manages the Delhi airport on Tuesday said it was committed to completing the re-carpeting of the second runway equipped for low visibility landing at the earliest and targetting to complete the related activities by Friday for the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s inspection. Over 600 flights have been delayed and 100 cancelled since Sunday as dense fog enveloped the Capital and plunged visibility to zero at times. (HT/Vipin Kumar)

The assurance came a day after the weather-induced delays and flight cancellations prompted the government to step in and seek immediate operationalisation of the CAT III-enabled fourth runway.

Runway 29L/11R is one of two runways of a total of four with CAT-III landing instrument compatibility. CAT-III allows pilots to land even in low visibility. Only the runway 11L/29R is presently functioning with CAT-III instruments. Landing or taking off from this becomes hazardous when visibility is determined to be zero metres.

In a letter to the government, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) cited supply chain issues and a ban on construction for pollution mitigation. It added this delayed delivery of the input material and lights needed to reopen the runway.

The second CAT III-enabled runway was closed for re-carpeting during the peak fog season. DIAL said the project commenced later than scheduled due to the G-20 summit in New Delhi in September. “Accordingly, [the] duration available for the project was compressed from 12 Sept to 15 Dec.... Though the timelines were compressed, yet to meet... the requirements meticulous planning for all activities was carried out to complete all activities by 15 Dec...”

DIAL also cited the delayed supply of imported lights due to supply chain complexities. “Originally supplied signage offered some technical issues and needed to be replaced impacting the project timelines. Software configuration issues…and other unexpected challenges observed during cable laying process requiring re-work at multiple locations,” said DIAL in the letter, a copy of which HT has seen.

It added the contractor deployed additional manpower and resources from their other project site to meet the deadline and to cope with the difficulties circumstances posed.