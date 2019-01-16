Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against Rao’s appointment as interim CBI boss

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a plea filed against the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A plea was filed in the top court on Monday seeking a direction to quash the January 10 order of the government appointing Rao as an interim director.

CBI’s Additional Director Rao was given the charge of CBI interim chief on January till the appointment of a new director after a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Kumar Verma as the chief of the probe agency on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

The petition, filed by NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, has sought laying down of specific mechanisms to ensure transparency in the process of appointment of CBI director.

It alleged that Rao’s appointment was not made on the basis of recommendations of the high-powered selection committee, comprising the prime minister, the leader of the single largest opposition party and the chief justice of India or a judge of the apex court nominated by him.

“In fact, it appears that the committee was completely bypassed and had no role in the appointment of Nageswara Rao, thereby rendering the appointment illegal as it is in violation of the procedure for appointment of Director, CBI laid down in the DSPE (Delhi Special Police Establishment) Act,” the plea, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 11:10 IST