Supreme Court agrees to look into interim ban on Tik Tok

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will look into the order passed by the Madras High Court directing an interim ban on the video mobile application ‘TikTok’.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought urgent listing of the case. He said that the application had been downloaded on a major scale, has numerous users and an ex-parte interim order was passed against the start-up.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said he will look into the matter.

Last week, a bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and S.S. Sundar passed an interim order issuing directions to the government to prohibit downloading the mobile application. It also directed the media not to broadcast the videos made using it.

The Madras High Court posed a query to the government. It asked whether the government will enact a statue, like the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act enacted by the US government, in order to prevent children becoming online victims.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 17:36 IST