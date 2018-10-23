The Supreme Court on Monday fixed November 15 as the deadline for the central government to frame Standard Operating Procedure to handle complaints involving child pornography – child sexual abuse material, rape/gang rape and obscene contents online.

A bench of Justice Madan Lokur and Justice UU Lalit also directed government to give a copy of the Standard Operating Procedure to internet service providers, Google, Yahoo, Whatsapp, Facebook and Microsoft- who may make their suggestions to the Ministry of Home Affairs by 9th November, 2018.

This order comes on a PIL filed by Non-Government Organisation (NGO) Prajwala seeking the top court’s intervention in stopping circulation of child pornography and sexual assault videos.

The court also expressed displeasure with the Centre’s efforts in the matter, when Additional solicitor general Pinky Anand informed said, as on October 22, 43 notices had been sent to internet service providers but take down orders passed were only 21.

The court said, “There is no clarity with regard to balance 22 notices. Similarly, the total number of complaints received are 630, but the number of complaints taken up for enquiry is only 355.The Union of India should file an affidavit indicating the number of complaints received, the action taken in a tabulated form so that there is clarity on the action taken.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 00:05 IST