SC grants bail to Gonsalves, Ferreira in Bhima Koregaon case. Know more about the activists

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case considering their long incarceration. The activists were facing charges under the UAPA for their alleged Maoist links. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra. The duo were also asked to surrender their passports to the police.

