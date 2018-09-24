Supreme Court constitution bench to hear plea on female genital mutilation

The Supreme Court Monday referred to a five-judge constitution bench a plea challenging practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) among Dawoodi Bohra Muslims.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made the decision after hearing a public interest litigation filed by a Delhi-based lawyer challenging the practice of minor girls of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community.

FMG is performed “illegally upon girls (between five years and before she attains puberty)” and is against the “UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights of which is India is a signatory”, the plea said, adding the practice caused “permanent disfiguration to the body of a girl child”.

A group of Dawoodi Bohra Muslims had earlier told the apex court that the female circumcision is practised by a few sects of Islam and a larger constitution bench should examine its validity if there is a legal challenge.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:49 IST