e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Supreme Court directs Centre to make new appointments in AFT in one month

Supreme Court directs Centre to make new appointments in AFT in one month

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde also said that the court is inclined to extend by 3 months the tenure of officers retiring on July 22 and 23.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 15:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“We will extend the tenure. In the meantime, Union can make regular appointments,” CJI Bobde said directing the Central government to make appointments in one month.
“We will extend the tenure. In the meantime, Union can make regular appointments,” CJI Bobde said directing the Central government to make appointments in one month.(File photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Central government for not making timely appointments of judicial members in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) and directed it to do the same within a period of one month.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde also said that the court is inclined to extend by 3 months the tenure of officers retiring on July 22 and 23.

“We will extend the tenure. In the meantime, Union can make regular appointments,” CJI Bobde said directing the Central government to make appointments in one month.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Union of India, suggested giving a time of three weeks to consider names for appointments and said that there will be a huge vacuum in the tribunal as officers are retiring on July 22 and 23.

Pulling up the Attorney General, the CJI said, “When we enabled you to make appointments, you haven’t done anything. Why must we give you directions every time?”

Venugopal, responding to the apex court, said that the same could not be done due to certain difficulties. (ANI)

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot becomes Harish Salve vs Abhishek Singhvi in court
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot becomes Harish Salve vs Abhishek Singhvi in court
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Approach road washed away, main structure safe’: Bihar govt on Sattarghat bridge collapse
‘Approach road washed away, main structure safe’: Bihar govt on Sattarghat bridge collapse
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Reliance seen emerging as bigger threat for US firms like Amazon, Walmart
Reliance seen emerging as bigger threat for US firms like Amazon, Walmart
Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols
Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In