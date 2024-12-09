Supreme Court dismisses new plea to remove blockades due to farmers’ stir

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the issue of farmers blocking national highways in Punjab is already under consideration as it refused to entertain a fresh petition that raised hardship of residents across the Shambhu border who could not access the road due to farmers protesting over demands for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). Patiala: Farmers at the Shambhu border a day after their Dilli Chalo march was suspended, in Patiala, on Monday. (PTI)

“If there is already an issue under our consideration, we will not allow another petition on the same issue,” said a bench of justices Surya Kant and Manmohan as it dismissed a petition filed by Gaurav Luthra who claimed to be a social activist in Punjab, to seek opening of the Shambhu border. The petition claimed that the blockade by farmers made it extremely difficult for local residents to cross over to the neighbouring Haryana districts for work, education and medical emergencies.

The bench said, “It is not that you alone are the conscience keeper of the society. We are equally aware of the plight faced by citizens. We have taken some initiatives and still you come and file a petition. Please do not do that.”

The court was referring to a pending matter where the Haryana government has challenged an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court that directed the border to be opened.

Farmers have been camping at the border on the Punjab side of the Ambala-New Delhi highway since February 13 this year when they were stopped by the Haryana police in their attempt to march towards Delhi to press for their demands of MSP guarantee, loan waiver among other benefits.

In this regard, the court earlier constituted a committee of experts headed by a former Punjab and Haryana HC judge to amicably resolve the problem faced by farmers. The committee recently submitted its interim report while continuing its engagement with the farmer groups.

The recent PIL came to be filed amid a fresh call given by the protesting farmers on Friday to march to the Capital where the Parliament is in session to press for their demands. However, they were stopped by the Haryana police. On Sunday, the farmers again sought to cross the border but had to pause their stir on being confronted by the police.

The bench, while turning down the new petition, said, “An impression is created that this petition is for publicity or someone is here to play to the gallery. Better you withdraw as we do not want to add to the matters pending before us.”

In its final order, the bench said, “Considering the fact that there is already more than one PIL on this issue, we are not inclined to entertain the matter.” The petitioner was allowed to assist the court in the other matter heard by it.