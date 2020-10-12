e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking ban on Halal slaughter

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking ban on Halal slaughter

The court was hearing a petition filed by an organisation, Akhand Bharat Morcha, challenging Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act which provides protection to various forms of killing of animals, including Halal.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:25 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court said it cannot interfere with the food habits of people.
The Supreme Court said it cannot interfere with the food habits of people.
         

Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking ban on Halal form of slaughtering of animals which is adhered to by the Muslim community.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul questioned the intention of the petitioner and also said that court cannot interfere with the food habits of people.

“Court cannot determine who can be a vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Those who want to eat Halal meat can eat Halal meat. Those who want to eat Jhatka meat can eat Jhatka meat,” the bench which also comprised justice Dinesh Maheshwari said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by an organisation, Akhand Bharat Morcha, challenging Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The said section provides that killing of animal in a manner required by the religion of any community will not be an offence under the act. Various forms of killing of animals, like Halal in which jugular vein of the animal is severed leading to blood of animal draining out leading to death of animal and Jhatka where animal is killed instantaneously by a single strike of sword to sever the head, are protected by Section 28.

While Halal is practiced by Muslims, Jhatka meat is consumed by Hindus.

The petitioner argued that killing of animals by Halal method is extremely painful for the animal and such exemptions under Section 28 in a secular country should not be allowed.

“Halal is extremely painful. Inhuman slaughter of animals in the name of Halal should not be permitted,” it was submitted.

It was also pointed out that Jhatka does not cause suffering for animals since it dies instantaneously in such method of slaughter while in Halal, the animal dies a painful death.

The bench, however, declined to entertain the plea.

“Your petition is mischievous in character,” the top court said.

tags
top news
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
FMSitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
FMSitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
Mumbai power outage LIVE: Power supply to railways restored, says state minister
Mumbai power outage LIVE: Power supply to railways restored, says state minister
‘Issue bound to arise’: SC notice to Govt on plea against farm laws
‘Issue bound to arise’: SC notice to Govt on plea against farm laws
Novel coronavirus survives 28 days on glass, currency: Australian researchers
Novel coronavirus survives 28 days on glass, currency: Australian researchers
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In