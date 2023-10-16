News / India News / Supreme Court issues notice to Rajya Sabha secretariat over AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2023 02:57 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for allegedly not taking consent of 5 MPs before including their name to a select committee.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat on the petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha who challenged his indefinite suspension from the Upper House pending an enquiry by the privilege committee.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.(PTI file)
The top court has sought assistance of Attorney General, fixing the next hearing on October 30. Chadha on October 10 had moved the Supreme Court challenging his suspension from the House. He was suspended during the Monsoon session over accusations of not taking consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name to a select committee. The suspension remains until the committee of privileges probing the case against him submits its report.

Five Rajya Sabha MPs including S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of BJD — alleged their name was included without their consent in a select committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The contentious bill was passed by both houses of parliament in the monsoon session, replacing the ordinance regarding the transfer and posting of senior officials in the Delhi government. The legislation received the President's assent on August 13.

Union minister Piyush Goyal had accused Chadha of repeatedly indulging in “gross impropriety and misconduct”, saying that the MP's conduct is “far distant from the ethical standards expected of a member of this august house”.

On his suspension, Raghav Chadha had said,"My suspension serves as a stark message from the BJP to today's youth: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice. I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP, the world's largest party, without answers through my speech in Parliament on Delhi Services Bill".

“My crime was exposing BJP's double standards on Delhi's statehood and asking them to follow 'Advani-vaad' and ‘Vajpayee-vad’", Chadha added.

