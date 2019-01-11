Supreme Court proposes panel to minimise fraud in online exams

The Supreme Court on Thursday proposed the creation of a three-member panel to devise a mechanism to “minimise malpractices” in online exams for government jobs.

A bench of justices SA Bobde and Deepak Gupta suggested this after advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that cheating in such exams has increased in the recent years and honest students and candidates end up losers.

Bhushan called for the court’s intervention and asked the judges to look into the larger issue. The court was hearing the counsel in a matter related to the alleged leak of papers of the 2017 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination, which is held for selection of candidates for various central government jobs.

The court has already restrained the government from declaring the SSC results and has favoured cancelling the exam. It has given time to the Centre to come back with its view on holding the test afresh either by the National Testing Agency or CBSE.

