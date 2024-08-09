Supreme Court refuses to reschedule NEET-PG 2024, exam on August 11

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination scheduled for August 11. SC dismisses plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG examination scheduled for August 11.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it can't put the careers of 2 lakh students in jeopardy for five students.

"How can we postpone such an exam. Mr Sanjay Hegde, nowadays people just come asking to postpone the exam. It's not a perfect world. We are not academic experts.

"As a matter of principle, we will not reschedule the exam. There are two lakh students and four lakh parents who will weep over the weekend if we postpone it. We cannot put the careers of so many candidates in jeopardy. We do not know who is behind these petitions," the bench said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Postgraduate exam, originally scheduled for June 23, had already been postponed as a “precautionary measure” following alleged irregularities in other competitive exams.

However, the petitioners argued that the rescheduled date of August 11 posed significant challenges, particularly due to the late allocation of test cities on July 31.

Mentioning the plea before the bench on Thursday, the petitioners contended that this short notice left many candidates struggling to secure travel arrangements, especially given the high cost of last-minute airfare and the unavailability of train tickets.

They also raised concerns about the exam being conducted in two batches, citing fears of unfairness if one batch received a more difficult set of questions than the other. They requested that the normalisation formula, which is intended to ensure fairness across different question sets, be disclosed in advance to eliminate any suspicion of arbitrariness in the process.

Advocate on Record (AOR) Anas Tanwir, representing the petitioners, argued that the lack of transparency and the challenges posed by distant test centres could disadvantage many students. One of the petitioners, Vishal Soren, suggested that conducting the exam in a single batch would ensure a uniform testing environment for all candidates.