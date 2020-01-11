e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Supreme Court seeks Centre reply on PIL for two-child policy

Supreme Court seeks Centre reply on PIL for two-child policy

“Population explosion is root cause of most of our problems,” the petition stated. The Delhi high court had dismissed the plea in September last year.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 04:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A two-child policy should be implemented to address the issue of population explosion, a plea in Supreme Court by advocate and BJP spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said.
Population explosion is root cause of most of the problems plaguing India and a two-child policy should be implemented to address the issue, a plea in Supreme Court by advocate and BJP spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said.

In an appeal against a Delhi high court order dismissing Upadhyay’s plea, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the central government

Upadhyay submitted in his petition that two-child norm should be the declared as a criterion for government jobs and subsidies and persons failing to adhere should be stripped of their statutory rights including right to vote and contest elections.

“Population explosion is root cause of most of our problems including shortage of drinking water, forests, land, food, clothes, house, poverty and unemployment, hunger and malnutrition and air, water, soil and sound pollution,” the petition stated. The Delhi high court dismissed the plea in September last year.

