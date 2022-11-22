Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on plea of army women officers seeking promotions

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response, within two weeks, on a plea by 34 Army women officers who alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020.

“We want all these women to get seniority,” a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and justice Hima Kohli said.

The plea was filed by 34 applicants, including Col.(TS). Priyamvada A Mardikar and Col (TS) Asha kale who are permanent commissioned women officers, alleged discrimination as a special selection board convened two months ago reportedly considered male officers much junior to these women officers for promotion.

“Why are you holding a selection board for male officers and not women,” the court asked senior advocate R Balasubramanian who appeared for the army.

Balasubramanian said a special selection board will be convened for women officers against 150 additional posts that were in the final stages of approval from the Union finance ministry. He requested the court not to pass any orders as by the next date of hearing, the grievance of the women applicants will stand resolved.

On the assurance given by the army, the bench posted the matter after two weeks.