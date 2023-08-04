Home / India News / SC stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, paves way for revival of his MP status

SC stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, paves way for revival of his MP status

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2023 01:52 PM IST

The Supreme Court said the trial court in Gujarat gave no reason in giving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the maximum punishment of two years

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case, paving the way for the revival of his membership of Parliament, saying the trial court in Gujarat gave no reason in giving him the maximum punishment of two years. The stay will also allow him to contest the national elections due next year.

The SC order will allow him to contest national elections due next year. (PTI)
The SC order will allow him to contest national elections due next year. (PTI)

“Disqualification affects not only Gandhi but also the electorates of his constituency,” the court said while asking him to be more careful.

Gandhi approached the court last month, challenging the Gujarat high court order that refused to put on hold his conviction and the two-year jail term.

The high court said the Congress leader “breached modesty” and that his offence involved “moral turpitude”.

Gandhi urged the top court to immediately stay his conviction to enable him to regain his Member of Parliament status, arguing the conviction order would lead to throttling of free speech, free expression, free thought, and free statement.

“It would contribute to the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions and the consequent strangulation of democracy which would be gravely detrimental to the political climate and future of India,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out