Supreme Court to hear case against Bihar SIR on Tuesday: What is the case about?

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear the pleas challenging the revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar on Monday, July 29. The plea before the top court challenges the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The plea before the top court challenges the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision ahead of the assembly elections in the state. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The matter is expected to be heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The plea before the apex court argues that the SIR in Bihar could result in the disenfranchisement of a certain segment of Bihar's population.

"The petition submits that the SIR order dated June 24, 2025, if not set aside, can arbitrarily and without due process disenfranchise lakhs of citizens from electing their representatives, thereby disrupting free and fair elections and democracy in the country, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution," states Association for Democratic Reforms, the NGO challenging the revision.

The NGO has also questioned the exclusion of Aadhar and ration cards from the list of acceptable documents during the electoral roll revision.

The Election Commission of India, however, has defended the exercise. In its affidavit before the court, the poll body has justified the revision and stated that the exercise will add to the "purity of the election by weeding out ineligible persons."

"The entitlement to vote flows from Article 326 read with Sections 16 and 19 of the RP Act 1950 and Section 62 of the RP Act 1951, which contains certain qualifications with respect to citizenship, age, and ordinary residency. An ineligible person has no right to vote, and thus, cannot claim a violation of Articles 19 and 21 in this regard," said the polling body.

What is Bihar SIR?

The Election Commission of India launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar on June 24. This decision comes ahead of the highly anticipated assembly elections in the state.

As per ECI, the objective of the exercise is to update and clean up the electoral booths through house-to-house verification by Booth-Level Officers across Bihar.

The exercise has been criticised by the opposition governments at the state and central levels. In the monsoon session of the Parliament, INDIA bloc MPS have challenged the exercise, stating that the SIR is removing "genuine voters" from the electoral rolls.

A month after the exercise started, the Election Commission has stated that around 35 lakh voters in the Bihar electoral rolls have been flagged as missing. As per the press release issued on Sunday, many have moved to other states, some are deceased, some have not submitted the forms, and few have refused to register.