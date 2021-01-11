Supreme Court to pronounce orders on Tuesday on farm laws, farmers' protests
The Supreme Court will pronounce orders on Tuesday on various issues related to the new farm laws and the farmers' ongoing protest at Delhi borders and may take a call on setting up of a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse.
A bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which indicated during the hearing that it may pass orders in parts on the issues concerning farm laws and farmers' protest, later uploaded the information on the website.
“List these matters tomorrow i.e. 12.01.2021, for orders,” said the bench which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.'
The bench on Monday heard a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues of citizens' right to move freely during the ongoing farmers' stir.
It pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations between them were going.
It also indicated amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws and refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chief guest this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox