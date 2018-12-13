Supreme Court verdict on Rafale case tomorrow, pleas sought probe into jet deal
Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in the last hearing on November 14 after indicating it would for now steer clear of the contentious pricing issue in the deal.
The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver its verdict on pleas seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deal between India and France for the Rafale fighter jets.
The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in the last hearing on November 14 after indicating it would for now steer clear of the contentious pricing issue in the deal.
