Supreme Court warns Centre of ‘strict action’ on arrests under defunct IT Act section

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Centre for not taking appropriate measures to prevent the arrests made under Section 66A of the IT Act that was struck down by the top court.

The bench, led by Justice RF Nariman, has given the Centre four weeks’ time to file a response to a PIL claiming the arrests.

Justice Nariman said, “If what they allege is correct, then you people will face severe stricture.”

“They have given a list of persons who have been prosecuted. We will send everyone to jail who ordered the arrests. We are going to take very strict action,” the court said.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 11:43 IST