Surat Police bust cybercrime gang, arrest 3, freeze 281 bank accounts

The Surat Cyber Police team busted a cybercrime gang and arrested three of its members. Two teams of cybercrime branch police and one team from the computer emergency response team (CERT) are probing the case currently. (REUTERS/representational image)

281 bank accounts were taken hold of and the money was being transferred to Dubai, confirmed Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot added "In addition to the 281 bank accounts that were taken hold of, several passbooks, debit cards and laptops were also seized. 210 FIRs have been filed against these members in various cities across the country."

Further, Gehlot added that most of the gang members never revealed their full names and with the help of information available, sketches of the members were made.

"During the investigation, we found out that most of the members never revealed their full names so with the information that we had, sketches were made of the members and based on that, two members who were working from Dubai were found. We identified their passports and got to know that they were in Dubai. They 'digitally arrest' victims" he added.

The Police Commissioner appealed to the police staff of other cities to share the sketches of the accused with other complainants to help in tracking down the accused more effectively.

"I appeal to the police to share the sketches with the complainants so that we can find the accused people in an easier way," he added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

On October 17, the Gujarat Police arrested the owner of the Safia Manzil building and his two sons, who were accused of cybercrime activities in a raid conducted.

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, the raid was conducted by the Special Operation Group and the owner of the building has been identified as Maqbool (58) who was arrested along with his two sons identified as Kasif (32) and Maz (25).

With inputs from ANI