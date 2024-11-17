Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Surat Police bust cybercrime gang, arrest 3, freeze 281 bank accounts

ANI |
Nov 17, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Surat Cyber Police arrested three members of a cybercrime gang and seized 281 bank accounts linked to transfers to Dubai.

The Surat Cyber Police team busted a cybercrime gang and arrested three of its members.

Two teams of cybercrime branch police and one team from the computer emergency response team (CERT) are probing the case currently. (REUTERS/representational image)
Two teams of cybercrime branch police and one team from the computer emergency response team (CERT) are probing the case currently. (REUTERS/representational image)

281 bank accounts were taken hold of and the money was being transferred to Dubai, confirmed Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot.

Also read: SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are India's 3 best banks, says RBI

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot added "In addition to the 281 bank accounts that were taken hold of, several passbooks, debit cards and laptops were also seized. 210 FIRs have been filed against these members in various cities across the country."

Further, Gehlot added that most of the gang members never revealed their full names and with the help of information available, sketches of the members were made.

Also read: UP police bust job and loan scam, arrest three cybercriminals

"During the investigation, we found out that most of the members never revealed their full names so with the information that we had, sketches were made of the members and based on that, two members who were working from Dubai were found. We identified their passports and got to know that they were in Dubai. They 'digitally arrest' victims" he added.

The Police Commissioner appealed to the police staff of other cities to share the sketches of the accused with other complainants to help in tracking down the accused more effectively.

"I appeal to the police to share the sketches with the complainants so that we can find the accused people in an easier way," he added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

On October 17, the Gujarat Police arrested the owner of the Safia Manzil building and his two sons, who were accused of cybercrime activities in a raid conducted.

Also read: Cyber fraudsters pose as cops, con 73-yr-old of 24L in Ludhiana

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, the raid was conducted by the Special Operation Group and the owner of the building has been identified as Maqbool (58) who was arrested along with his two sons identified as Kasif (32) and Maz (25).

With inputs from ANI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //