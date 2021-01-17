Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence borders are safe under Modi led-BJP govt: Amit Shah
The surgical strikes carried out by India inside Pakistan after the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama had given public the confidence that the nation's borders are safe under the Narendra Modi led BJP government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.
A determined government had responded fiercely to the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Kashmir between 2014 and 2019, he said. "The BJP government carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan twice and eliminated terrorists there," Shah said.
These strikes gave confidence to the public that the nation's borders are safe because Modi is the Prime Minister and the country is ruled by the BJP, he said, speaking at the Janasevak Samavesha, a public meeting to greet BJP backed candidates who won the recent Panchayat polls in Karnataka.
Out of a total of 5,470 villages, party backed candidates won in 3,142 villages, he said. Referring to the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, launched nationwide on Saturday, he said both vaccines are safe and the exercise was being monitored personally by the Prime Minister himself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t take vaccine till farm laws are junked: Protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold peaceful R-Day parade in Delhi: farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for June G7 summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India inoculates 220k individuals over two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, Left to complete seat-sharing arrangement in Bengal by January end
- The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura
- The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt rules out repeal of farm laws, says ready for tweaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui
- The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People may be allowed to self-register for a vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India delivers 1st batch of heavy cranes to bolster operations at Chabahar port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox