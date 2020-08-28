Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI in Mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:48 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in connection with their probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

Chakraborty reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai’s Santacruz East area along with her brother Shovik where she will be questioned by the central agency. She has been accused of driving Rajput to suicide and taking his money among other things by his family.

Rajput’s flatmate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Keshav Bachner and house manager Samuel Miranda have also reached the guest house. They have been questioned by the agency several times in the past few days.

The CBI began its probe into the case after the Supreme Court’s direction last week.

Chakraborty’s father and brother have been questioned by several investigators and Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has also been summoned by CBI.

The probe ageny is investigating Rajput’s death based on the first information report (FIR) filed by the his family in Bihar’s Patna, which names Chakraborty, her parents and brother Showik among others.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.