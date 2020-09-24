Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Here’s what progress Narcotics Control Bureau has made so far

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:13 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is one of the agencies that are probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will question Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle the agency is probing. It has been almost a month the agency joined the probe.

Here is what NCB has done so far:

* The NCB joined the ongoing probe in late September after the Enforcement Directorate reportedly found some evidence about Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s links to banned drugs.

* As it started investigating, the agency drug law enforcement agency interrogated Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and manager Samuel Miranda. Both of them were arrested.

* Next, the agency interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for three days and arrested on September 8.

* In the following days, NCB made a series of arrests, including Rajput’s domestic aide Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar, Goa resident Chris Costa, Showik’s friend Suryadeep Malhotra, and Dwayne Anthony Fernandes (from Dadar), Ankush Arenja (from Powai) etc.

* NCB seized a car belonging to Karamjeet Singh Anand, alias KJ, who is allegedly the main supplier of banned drugs to Bollywood, and arrested him.

* The NCB conducted raids at several places in the western suburbs including Bandra, Khar, Lokhandwala and Powai area.

* The agency interrogated Jaya Saha, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager, Karishma Prakash, Deepika Padukone’s manager.

* NCB has sought the help of the US, UK, Canada and Australian drug enforcement agencies to unearth suppliers of cocaine to Mumbai.

* In the latest development, the agency issued summons to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.