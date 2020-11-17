‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:53 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday said that Sushil Kumar Modi was “cut off” from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) because he was not letting other leaders rise and was hungry for media attention.

“Sushil Modi’s role had become less of BJP’s and more of Nitish Kumar’s associate. I think that’s why BJP cut him off this time. He wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise. He used to speak on all topics daily and couldn’t live without appearing in newspaper/TV,” Tiwari told news agency ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi was dropped from Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet and replaced as deputy chief minister by his party, after having served at the post since 2005. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been chosen as the deputy CMs for the state.

“I have no animosity with him, he is like my younger brother. But his personality used to reflect a lack of depth. I think this is the reason BJP leadership did not give him a post in the state cabinet this time,” Shivanand Tiwari added.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats out of which BJP won 74 seats and the JD(U) won 43 seats. On Monday, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, took oath as the chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.