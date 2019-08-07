e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019

‘Sushma Swaraj, an extraordinary political leader’: Rahul Gandhi’s tribute

Rahul Gandhi described Sushma Swaraj as an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator and an exceptional Parliamentarian.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to pay his tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to pay his tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.(ANI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed shock at the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

In a tweet, he described her as an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian.

 

Swaraj died of a cardiac arrest at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences at around 10 pm Tuesday shortly after she was admitted to the hospital.

Rahul Gandhi and Sushma Swaraj had last sparred in April in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections when she hit out at the Congress leader for his reported remarks that terrorism was not an issue and said that it was true, then he should renounce his Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 00:13 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesJammu and KashmirArticle 370India vs West IndiesAmit Shah
    don't miss