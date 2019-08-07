‘Sushma Swaraj, an extraordinary political leader’: Rahul Gandhi’s tribute

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:13 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed shock at the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

In a tweet, he described her as an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian.

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines.



My condolences to her family in this hour of grief.



May her soul rest in peace.



Om Shanti 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Swaraj died of a cardiac arrest at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences at around 10 pm Tuesday shortly after she was admitted to the hospital.

Rahul Gandhi and Sushma Swaraj had last sparred in April in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections when she hit out at the Congress leader for his reported remarks that terrorism was not an issue and said that it was true, then he should renounce his Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 00:13 IST