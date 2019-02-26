Post air raid, Sushma Swaraj calls all-party meet

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has called an all-party meeting at 5 pm today. The meeting will take place hours after she attended the meting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Tuesday morning following the IAF raid across the Line of Control to target terror camps..

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had addressed the media a few hours after the raid.

Opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi have backed the air raid and have hailed the IAF for the strike.

The raid targeted the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot early this morning.

India has been lobbying foreign governments to isolate Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack of February 14 in which a suicide bomber of the JeM rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus killing 40 CRPF troopers.

