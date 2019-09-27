Sushma Swaraj’s daughter fulfils her mother’s last promise

india

Sep 27, 2019

It was former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s last wish that her daughter Bansuri Swaraj fulfilled on Friday.

Bansuri called on Salve to hand over to him a coin of rupee as his fee for appearing before the International Court of Justice in the case relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is in Pakistan Jail on charges of spying.

“@sushmaswaraj Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish. She called on Mr.Harish Salve and presented the One Rupee coin that you left as fees for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case,” the former external affairs minister’s husband Swaraj Kaushal, also a former governor of Mizoram, wrote on Twitter on Friday evening.

Just hours before Sushma breath her last on August 6, she had dialled Salve, to collect his fee of Re 1 that he had charged for the case. The conversation happened about an hour before she suffered a cardiac arrest.

“I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation…. She said ‘You have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won’. I said ‘of course I have to come collect that precious fee’. She said come tomorrow at 6 o’clock,” Salve said last month.

The International Court of Justice ruled In July that Pakistan had violated former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s right to consular access and called for a review of the death sentence handed to him by a military court at an appropriate forum of Islamabad’s choice.

The ruling was seen as a significant victory for India’s efforts to prevent the execution of the 49-year-old after the UN’s principal court ruled that a continued stay of Jadhav’s death sentence was an “indispensable condition” for an effective “review and reconsideration” of his conviction.

Sushma Swaraj had described the verdict of the International Court of Justice as a great victory for India.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 22:24 IST