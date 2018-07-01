Sushma Swaraj’s husband takes on Twitter troll who asked he ‘beat up’ minister

In yet another case of social media abuse against external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who helped an inter-faith couple get passports, a Twitter user has asked her husband Swaraj Kaushal to “beat her up” for “Muslim appeasement”.

A resentful Kaushal re-tweeted the message posted by one Mukesh Gupta (@MG_IITDelhi) which asked him to beat his wife “when she comes home” and “teach her not to do Muslim appeasement” as “Muslims never vote for the BJP”.

Gupta deleted the tweet later although Kaushal posted a screenshot of the same.

Kaushal later told Gupta that his words had brought unbearable pain on him and went on to describe his wife’s devotion to the family.

Your words have given us unbearable pain. Just to share with you, my mother died of cancer in 1993. Sushma was an MP and a former Education Minister. She lived in the hospital for a year. She refused to engage a medical attendant and attended on my dying mother personally. /1 https://t.co/b4iwIUx0SA — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 1, 2018

Such was her devotion to the family. As per my father's wish, she lit my father's pyre. We adore her. Please do not use such words for her. We are first generation in law and politics. We pray for nothing more than her life. Pls convey my profound regards to your wife. /2 — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 1, 2018

Swaraj has been trolled for days since she helped Tanvi Seth, wife of Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, get her passport after an officer harassed her for not changing her name to a Muslim one after her marriage.