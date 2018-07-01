 Sushma Swaraj’s husband takes on Twitter troll who asked he ‘beat up’ minister | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 01, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sushma Swaraj’s husband takes on Twitter troll who asked he ‘beat up’ minister

In an emotional reply directed at the Twitter user, Swaraj Kaushal said the message has brought unbearable pain on him and went on to describe Sushama Swaraj’s devotion to the family.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2018 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has been at the receiving end of trolls on Twitter who have accused her of indulging in minority appeasement.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has been at the receiving end of trolls on Twitter who have accused her of indulging in minority appeasement.(REUTERS)

In yet another case of social media abuse against external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who helped an inter-faith couple get passports, a Twitter user has asked her husband Swaraj Kaushal to “beat her up” for “Muslim appeasement”.

A resentful Kaushal re-tweeted the message posted by one Mukesh Gupta (@MG_IITDelhi) which asked him to beat his wife “when she comes home” and “teach her not to do Muslim appeasement” as “Muslims never vote for the BJP”.

Gupta deleted the tweet later although Kaushal posted a screenshot of the same.

Kaushal later told Gupta that his words had brought unbearable pain on him and went on to describe his wife’s devotion to the family.

Swaraj has been trolled for days since she helped Tanvi Seth, wife of Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, get her passport after an officer harassed her for not changing her name to a Muslim one after her marriage.

tags

more from india