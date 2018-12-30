Suspected militants decamp with 4 rifles from Congress MLC’s house in Srinagar

Suspected militants decamped with four rifles from the residence of a Congress legislator in Srinagar on Sunday. Muzaffar Parray, a Legislative Council member, was in Jammu along with his family when the rifles were stolen. His personal security officers (PSOs) were detained for questioning over the missing weapons.

One of the PSOs told officials that unidentified gunmen came to the residence and took away four weapons, all AK 47 rifles after overpowering them.

“Police informed me about this incident. I do not know how security officials could be so irresponsible...,’’ said Parray. He added he was forced to leave his house in North Kashmir’s Sopore three decades ago because of militant threats. “The police should do proper verification of their men and then send them for guarding legislators and other leaders.’’

A police officer said the case is being investigated.

This is the second such case since September when a PSO stole seven AK rifles and one pistol from legislator Ajaz Ahmad Mir’s residence in Srinagar. Mir was also not present at the residence and was in Jammu at that time. His SPO, Adil Bashir, later joined militant ranks.

On September 30, militants took away an AK 47 rifle after attacking a police station in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. A 23-year-old policeman, Saqib Mir, was killed in the attack.

In October, unidentified gunmen snatched two weapons from policemen guarding a retired police officer’s house in Budgam.

Data presented to the state assembly in January showed militants have looted 149 guns and 102 tear gas shells and grenades in the state over the past three years. Out of them, 76 weapons have been recovered.

